Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying colder than average today, Snow likely Thursday night

BILLINGS — We are into a two-day warm up (still cold) before another cool down sweeps through bringing a good chance for snow Thursday night into Friday.

Outside of snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today where a few inches could fall, high pressure will keep dry conditions in place through tomorrow afternoon before a trough/cold front drops through by early Friday morning. This will usher in lower elevation snow showers Thursday night into Friday with most of the area picking up a couple of inches. The Beartooths/Absarokas could get a couple of feet.

Use caution during your Friday morning commute as roads will likely be snow covered and slick. Watch out for pedestrians.

Gap flow winds will kick up gusts of 50 mph today and tomorrow along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area. Winds will lessen on Friday then increase again on Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph returning.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, mainly 30s tomorrow, 10s/20s on Friday, 20s/30s across the weekend then 10s/20s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in 10s/20s tonight, teens tomorrow night, single digits on Friday night, teens across the weekend then single digits/teens early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

