Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying colder than average, Snow returns mid-week

BILLINGS — While most of the area will stay dry today, more Pacific moisture will stream in off of an area of low pressure out west that will kick up a few snow showers in the Beartooths/Absarokas and foothills this afternoon. Some of this may push closer to the west of Billings late tonight into Wednesday morning. Little to now accumulation is expected.

More colder air streaming in from Canada will keep temperatures about 20° below normal in Billings and surrounding areas this afternoon.

Low pressure will push through mid-week bringing a better chance of snow Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning with a few inches possible in the mountains and lower elevations. Still some uncertainty on that. Flurries will also be possible in some spots on Friday. Maybe even a few rain showers as daytime temperatures will be warmer that day.

Saturday aims to be our warmest day this week with near seasonal temperatures moving in briefly. It won't last as another disturbance brings a cool down and chance of rain and snow on Sunday night into early next week.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 6 PM Wednesday along the Powder River at and south of Broadus as flooding caused by an ice jam continues. Warmer temperatures on Saturday may increase the chance for ice jam flooding in other flood-prone areas.

Daytime highs will be in the 20S/30s through Thursday, 30s/40s on Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday then 30s/40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s through Thursday night, 20s/30s Friday night and Saturday night then 20s on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com