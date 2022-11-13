Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying colder than average over the next 7 days

BILLINGS — The big weather story for the upcoming week will be the temperatures. Daytime highs and nighttime lows will remain below average over the next 7 days.

A reinforcing shot of cold air moves through on Sunday knocking daytime highs down below freezing for much of the area. A few flurries will also be possible especially in eastern Montana and across the Bighorns. A slight warm up comes Monday with a better chance at snow showers through the day.

After a dry and chillier day on Tuesday, several shots of energy will ripple through bringing more snow showers Wednesday into Thursday with a couple of inches of accumulation expected. A bigger cool down follows in behind that energy knocking daytime highs down into the teens and 20s on Thursday then mainly teens on Friday. A slight warm up is expected across the weekend but still well below average.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and thanks for watching! :)

-Meteorologist Miller Robson

