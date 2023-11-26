Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying Below Average Sunday, But Warmer Than Saturday

BILLINGS — The first in a string of small disturbances moved over eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Saturday, bringing more of a breezy and a few flurries of snow, but most places remained dry. We'll have a clearing of our sky tonight, a mix of high clouds and sun on Sunday, and more breezes with highs staying below average.

The disturbance on Sunday will be following a similar path to the little wave we had on Saturday, with similar results: a few clouds, brisk weather and isolated snow flurries. A ridge of high pressure to our southwest will flatten early next week, and that will allow more waves of energy to deliver more gusty wind Monday through Wednesday.

The wind will relax late next week, but our weather pattern will be shifting yet again, as a trough of low pressure dives well to our southwest. That will also open the door for another small storm to approach late next week as December begins. There will a slight chance of snow showers mainly in the western half of Montana in a week.