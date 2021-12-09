Q2 Billings Area Weather: Starting a chilly and dry stretch

After a day of warmer than average temperatures, we’ll dip below the norm over the next couple of days as cooler air rushes in behind a cold front currently moving through Wyoming and the Dakotas.

Expecting highs in the 20s and 30s through tomorrow then mainly 30s on Saturday. Overnight lows will range from the single digits to the 20s through Saturday morning then mainly 20s into the first part of next week.

We’ll warm-up into the 40s by Sunday with daytime temperatures looking to stay there through early next week.

It will be breezy tomorrow with stronger wind gusts returning Friday night into Saturday. Gusts up to 40 mph in Billings, up to 65 mph in Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and along the foothills and gusts up to 55 mph in Harlowton and along US 191 will be possible.

High pressure will keep the area mostly dry through Tuesday. Models are trending in the direction of snow returning to Billings Wednesday morning, but still too early to say for sure.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com