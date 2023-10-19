Q2 Billings Area Weather: Start warm and dry, shift to cool and rain or snow

BILLINGS — Warm and dry conditions gradually cool to below average. And we might see the first snow of the season for some of the area by the middle of next week.

The overnight hours will be mild with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Some of the area, especially closer to the mountains west of Billings, will stay breezy with top gusts to 40 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs mainly in the 70s to possibly a couple of low 80s. Expect plenty of sun.

A weak cold front nudges highs to just a bit above seasonal averages to mainly in the 60s. Overall, it is shaping up to be a nice fall weekend.

A second, and more significant weather disturbance looks to bring rain showers, some mountain snow, and cooler days by Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The third wave of colder and wetter weather arrives sometime Wednesday or Thursday. By now, it is chilly enough for some snow showers, even in the lower elevations. Check back as we fine tune the forecast.