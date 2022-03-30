Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring weather waits ahead

BILLINGS — Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.

With sunshine and a strong ridge building in, highs hit mainly the 50s and some low 60s Wednesday despite the cool start. A number of disturbances slip by in the coming days producing some cloudiness at times and scattered showers are likely.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s, warming into the 50s and 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will cool slightly for Sunday and Monday, returning to all 50s.