Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring weather abounds

Another mild day for Billings Tuesday.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 24, 2023
BILLINGS — A series of disturbances keep us watching for showers. But the overall theme this week is comfortable spring temperatures.

A low has been moving from the Pacific Northwest into southwest Montana through the day on Monday. The system is taking a more southerly route, headed toward the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

While a few showers will still develop and higher elevation snow, the impacts won't be as widespread as originally thought. Expect a chance of showers through Tuesday morning favoring the mountain foothills and some areas of southeastern Montana.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s to mid-40s and afternoon highs in the 50s to mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another disturbance moves into the picture Wednesday night into Thursday.

The exact track of the Thursday system is still a bit of a question, but it brings the best chance of rain over a widespread area this week. The system will also likely bring some gusty winds 25 to 35 mph over a widespread area.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will begin to warm with afternoon readings about 10 degrees above seasonal averages Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

