Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring today, Winter this weekend

BILLINGS — Tuesday was another record-breaking day and today will be more of the same as Livingston and Sheridan will have the best chance at record daytime temperatures this afternoon as highs stay in the 50s and 60s under sunny skies with dry conditions. Livingston will also have a chance on Thursday.

It's been breezy to windy over the last few days around the western foothills and even here in Billings with gusts over 30 mph if not stronger. We will feel the winds again today, but will ease up as the afternoon progresses. Winds will increase over our eastern counties tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The weather turns unsettled as we head into the weekend. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will help usher in cooler air, although daytime temperatures will stay above average for most of the area with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Moisture will also start to stream into the region bringing a chance of daytime rain and nighttime snow Saturday and Sunday. There is still some uncertainty on how much snow we could get in the lower elevations, but a blend of models hints at up to one inch across the weekend. The mountains will have a chance at seeing higher amounts.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

