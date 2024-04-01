Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring springs again!

BILLINGS — Some roads could be icy and slick this morning. Areas of fog and freezing drizzle will also be possible (especially in our eastern zones) so be cautious while commuting.

The area will feel the beginning of a warming trend today as clouds break up, the sunshine returns, and temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs will warm even more tomorrow, reaching into the 60s and perhaps a few 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Warm-than-average, dry, and mostly sunny conditions will prevail Wednesday through Friday with some towns flirting with record daytime temperatures as much of the area will be in the 70s.

There could be enough moisture moving in on Friday afternoon to bring a chance for a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. Chances will increase Friday night through the weekend with widely scattered rain showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains as temperatures cool down again.

