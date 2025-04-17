Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring snow Thursday will be heavy in places

BILLINGS — A cold front is moving south, leading to increased shower activity, particularly ahead of the front, with possible thunderstorms Thursday evening. Snow advisories and warnings are in place from Roundup Billings to Sheridan, Wyoming with the risk of blowing snow and heavy snow in the mountains and foothills.

Most of the precipitation is expected to exit Thursday with showers ending by Friday morning, though lingering snow may persist near Sheridan. Thursday's highs will be mainly 30s to mid-40s.

A nice day is expected on Saturday with temperatures nearing 60°F in Billings, offering a good opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. A new trough is set to enter the region on Sunday, but there is considerable uncertainty regarding its timing and intensity.

There is the possibility of rain on snow flooding in the foothills, especially if temperatures rise significantly following snow accumulation.

There is little to no snow expected east of Yellowstone County, with as much as 12 to 18 inches in the Red Lodge foothills. Accumulations will vary considerably based on elevation.