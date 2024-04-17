Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring snow could be heavy in the mountains

BILLINGS — Some of this will get some moisture. The mountains will get some snow. But for much of the area, it just turns colder and stays windy.

Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon were 40 to over 50 miles an hour scattered around the region. While not as strong, we continue to see gusty winds in the forecast through Thursday.

The biggest story in the short term will be snow moving in, especially to the mountains and foothills Tuesday night through Wednesday. The higher elevations could pick up 6 to 18 inches of snow, with the higher elevations of the Bighorns likely getting the most.

The mountain foothills will also have some wet and slushy conditions. In addition, wind will be strong, causing areas of blowing snow in the foothills and the high elevations.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be mainly in the 30s. In the afternoon, highs for most of the regional beheld to the 40s. The best chance of rain and snow is on the line from Harlowton to Billings to Sheridan, Wyoming, to the west and south.

Areas east and north of Billings are likely to pick up some showers at best. But temperatures will cool and the wind will remain brisk.

Most of the area will stay into the 40s for the highs and 20s to low 30s for the lows through Saturday. Beyond Thursday morning, the area looks dry through the weekend.

Temperatures begin to warm late in the weekend with highs returning to the 60s and even some 70s early next week. Average for this time of the year would be in the mid to upper 50s.