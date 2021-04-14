Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring rain and snow will come and go

BILLINGS — An upper low moving across Utah and Wyoming will sling moisture across our area overnight. This will create snow impacts mainly into the mountains and foothills through Friday morning.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Red Lodge foothills, around the Pryor Mountains, and south to around Sheridan, Wyoming, and the Bighorn Mountains. Wet snow in these areas could cause slick or slushy roads Wednesday night through Friday morning.

High temperatures Thursday will be mainly in the 30s to low 40s with the warmer readings of the eastern plains where showers are less likely. By Friday, showers taper off with highs recovering mainly to the 40s.

Warming and drying conditions move in for the weekend, with highs in the 50s to about 60 on Saturday and 55 to 65 on Sunday.

Another weather system moves in late Sunday through Monday bringing our best chance of accumulating snow. Temperatures drop back to the 30s to low 40s Monday afternoon.

Overnight temperatures stay in the 20s to low 30s to the middle of next week.