Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring-like now, but winter tries to return next week

BILLINGS — It has felt much more like spring than winter in Montana and Wyoming the last several days, and that trend isn't quite finished with us yet. We can expect increasing clouds with more breezes overnight, and that combination will warm our lows even further than they already had. Lows Sunday morning will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunday we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy and mild day with more gusty wind west of Billings. There will be a slight chance for rain and mountain snow showers, but they will be light at best. We'll have more sun on Monday as a ridge stays over the region, and highs will again remain between 15 and 20 degrees above average, but a big change is ahead.

A larger trough of low pressure to our west will begin breaking down the dominant ridge, and that will introduce winter weather back into our area. We'll have a minor cooling on Tuesday with a little rain and mountain snow, but the wind will get stronger. Colder air will better chances for rain at all elevations will arrive Wednesday and Thursday with colder highs.