Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring conditions. Here are the best odds for rain

BILLINGS — High clouds are increasing from the west Sunday evening as an upper low slides from the Pacific Northwest ending up in the Central Rockies by Tuesday. This will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms west of Billings Monday afternoon and evening, and windy periods to the east.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, and Monday afternoon highs will reach the 50s to low 60s. Expect some morning sun and clouds increase Monday afternoon

The Crazy and Beartooth/Absaroka mountains seem ripe for around 4 inches of high elevation snow Monday night through Tuesday with rain very likely in the lower elevations. Some areas might see 1/4 inch.

The extended forecast remains unsettled with high temperatures near normal, in the 50s to low 60s. Slow mountain snow melt will continue, limiting flooding concerns even with additional snow/rainfall.

