Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring arrives soon; 'winter' weather may return too

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure brought more sunshine to much of Montana and Wyoming along with some high clouds Friday, but gusty wind created more fire danger in eastern Montana and the Dakotas. Thankfully that wind will weaken late Friday night. We can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with lows in the chilly 20s and lower 30s.

The ridge will be in control of our weather this weekend and next Monday, and that will allow the final three full days of winter to feel a lot more like spring. Highs will climb 10-20 degrees above average Sunday and Monday, but the wind will also strengthen Monday, and that will lead to fire danger. Please be cautious with the dry, windy weather.

Just as spring begins Tuesday evening, our weather will start to revert to more of a wintry feel through the end of next week. The ridge of high pressure will be broken down next Tuesday and Wednesday, with colder air moving our way. Rain will also turn to snow late next week, with highs dropping close to 30 degrees from next Monday to Friday.

