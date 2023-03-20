Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring arrives but Winter is staying put

BILLINGS — It's a foggy start for areas east of Yellowstone County this morning with reduced visibility. Use caution during your morning commute. Watch out for pedestrians.

Clouds will increase today as an area of low pressure slides to the south of us. Snow will begin to fall across the Beartooths/Absarokas by late this morning then move into the lower elevations by this evening. 1-2" could fall by noon morning especially south and west of Billings. Several inches are possible in the mountains.

A steady flow of moisture will bring a chance of daily rain and snow through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through Wednesday, 40s/50s Thursday and Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com