Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spotty severe weather today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms today between 1 pm - 9 pm as a cold front approaches from the west. Gusty winds up to 60 mph, nickel size hail, lightning, and brief heavy rain will all be possible.

The front will pass by tomorrow morning bringing drier conditions Friday through the weekend. This will elevate the fire danger as humidity will be low and winds could gust between 25-30 mph especially west of Billings.

It’s a hazy start this morning due to the wildfire smoke. It will be moderate at the surface today so air quality should be fair.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday then upper 90s to low 100s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend then upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

