Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spotty, light rain and mountain snow Christmas morning

BILLINGS — We're closing in on Christmas and the end of 2024, and a small storm is closing in on Montana and Wyoming at this time. It will bring a chance for snow over the mountains of southern Montana and Wyoming along with light rain for lower elevations on Christmas morning, but thankfully travel conditions should be better than usual.

After our light, spotty rain and mountain snow showers early Christmas Day Wednesday, we'll have decreasing clouds as that disturbance leaves. Stronger wind will develop in our normally windy places, with a Wind Advisory in effect for the Livingston area from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, where gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

We'll have a fairly active weather pattern for the final week of 2024. Several more small disturbances will move our way through the weekend and early next week. At this time our best chances for rain and snow will be late Saturday, Sunday and next Monday as a deeper trough of low pressure arrives. Highs will also cool back to more seasonable levels.