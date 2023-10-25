Q2 Billings Area Weather: Something Wintry This Way Comes

BILLINGS — And here we go...

Winter weather has begun to impact the area with snow and much colder temperatures. This combination will stay with us through Saturday, but the snow will be to a lesser extent Friday and Saturday. A few nights could dip into the single digits.

There is some good news as models are pulling back a bit on accumulation totals, but 4" is still a good bet for much of the area through Thursday night with some areas having a decent shot at over 6". Southeastern MT and north-central/northeastern WY are less likely to see that amount but a couple of inches is still possible. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies will have a shot at over a foot of snow with higher amounts possible in the upper peaks.

On top of the rain, freezing rain/drizzle will also be possible today.

Roads will be a mess over the next several days and, as this is the first winter weather of the season, a friendly reminder to please slow down and take it easy on the roads. Stay safe.

Weak high pressure and zonal flow take over by Sunday bringing dry conditions and a gradual warming trend that could push daytime highs into the 40s by the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, 20s tomorrow through Saturday, 20s/30s Sunday then 30s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, single digits/teens tomorrow night through through Saturday night then teens/20s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com