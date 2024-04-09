Q2 Billings Area Weather: Some wind, some warm, and maybe a storm this week

BILLINGS — Our weekend spring storm left behind some pretty good moisture in the form of rain and snow. Now we get into a warmer, but sometimes windy weather pattern.

As expected, the weekend system favored areas closer to the mountains and foothills and southeastern Montana. Some of the snow amounts stood out, especially into the Bighorn Mountains, where 23 inches was reported around Burgess Junction.

When will be the next thing to have our attention with strong gusts in the Harlowton - Big Timber areas. The wind will spread from the mountain foothills west of Billings into the Eastern Plains during the day on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures Tuesday will be in the 20s to mid 30s, with afternoon readings mainly in the 50s. Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with some higher elevation snow.

By Wednesday, the wind shifts mainly into the eastern plains of Montana and temperatures are a bit cooler, reaching the 40s to low 50s over a widespread area. Overall, Wednesday will be a drier day.

Thursday is a bit of a transition day, with temperatures quickly warming reaching the 50s to mid 60s. By the weekend, highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Although some questions remain about how much moisture we might get, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday.