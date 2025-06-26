Q2 Billings Area Weather: Some areas could crack 90° on Thursday

BILLINGS — A chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 80s with portions of the eastern plains cracking the low 90s. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in areas west, north, and northeast of Yellowstone County with strong gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain all possible.

A weak cold front will move through starting Friday, bringing a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night. Extreme southeast Montana could get a few strong storms Saturday evening and maybe into Sunday.

The front will also cool daytime temperatures down a bit into the low 80s west to upper 80s to low 90s east on Friday. This will lead to near-seasonal highs across the weekend.

High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions on Sunday, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible.

Dry weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday as daytime temperatures begin to warm up with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s and 60s through Friday night, 50s across the weekend, then 50s and 60s early next week.

