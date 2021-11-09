Q2 Billings Area Weather: So begins an unsettled stretch of weather

BILLINGS — An approaching cold front will kick up clouds as the afternoon progresses delivering snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas throughout the day and a rain/snow mix in the Bighorns by this evening.

A chance of rain moves into Billings early tonight with a shot at snow or a rain/snow mix Wednesday morning. Skies will clear somewhat during the day.

Winds will also amp up with this front. Expecting gusts in excess of 50 mph along the western foothills today with gusts over 30 mph reaching Billings tomorrow. The winds will move to the eastern plains on Thursday.

An unsettled weather pattern will stay with us through early next week. Daily showers will be possible Friday through Monday with little to no accumulation expected excepted for the mountains and higher elevation foothills.

After one more day of warmer than average daytime temperatures, highs will cool down to around seasonal tomorrow through Friday with a warm-up coming for the weekend.

