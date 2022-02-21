Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snowy and cold

BILLINGS — We're waking up to a winter wonderland, but it's a dangerous one.

Expect snow covered roads and black ice during your morning commute and on the way home from work later today as well. Drive safely.

The snow will lighten up as the day progresses, but areas to the east/southeast could still get another inch as the energy exits.

Weak upslope flow will kick up a few flurries overnight through tomorrow morning with areas from Sheridan, WY to southeast Montana having a chance to pick up another inch of snow.

Temperatures have become much colder and will stay well below average (average: HI: 41°, LO: 20°) through at least Friday with dangerous wind chills (10-30° below zero) expected through Thursday morning. Limit your time outside. If you do venture out, layer up!

As we get into the latter part of the week, winds out of the west will push the arctic air out and allow temperatures to slowly rise, trying to get near seasonal by Sunday. We’ll be rain/snow free Wednesday through Sunday as well.

Overnight lows will be well below zero through Friday morning.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com