Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow with dangerously cold temperatures

BILLINGS — It will be dangerously cold over the next few days with some areas not rising above sub-zero temperatures not counting the wind chill factor that will dip to between 20-40° below. Be sure to bring in your pets, insulate pipes and take care of young livestock.

Plan on hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning as roads will be snow covered and icy. Heavy or blowing snow with reduced visibility could also be an issue at times. Stay off the roads as much as you can during this stretch.

The snow ends on Thursday as high pressure brings dry conditions back into play. Downslope flow kicks in on Friday helping temperatures slowly warm up. Expecting seasonal conditions across the weekend into early next week.

Daytime highs will be sub-zero/single digits today and Thursday, 10s on Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be sub-zero tonight and Thursday night, sub-zero/single digits on Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com