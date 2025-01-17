Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow, wind and much colder air coming our way soon

BILLINGS — Many areas east of the Divide had strong gusty wind on Thursday. That wind is signaling a change to our weather in the short term, and we're not even finished with that wind. A cold front is approaching, and we can expect increasing clouds late Thursday night and Friday. Light to moderate snow showers will also fall, mainly before noon but possibly in the afternoon and evening.

Most of Montana and Wyoming can expect the high temperature for the day to occur very early before the cold front arrives, and the temperature will fall through early Friday. We can expect lingering light snow showers Saturday, but it will be a colder day with lows in the single digits and highs in the teens. Sunday will be even colder with subzero lows and most highs only rising into the single digits.

Sunday will be a drier day, but it will also likely be our coldest day of the season thus far. Both Sunday and Monday, everyone can expect lows well below zero, with many wind chills ranging from -20 to -40. Please stay warm and safe. We'll warm Tuesday with more wind and a few snow showers late. We'll warm further next Wednesday to seasonable levels with more wind and clouds by next Thursday.