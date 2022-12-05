Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow will impact Monday morning for many

BILLINGS — Pacific moisture is running over the top of colder air at the surface. This will create snow with bands of heavier snow through Tuesday.

Widespread snowfall is expected through Monday with a few showers possible on Tuesday. The best chances for 2 or more inches of snow is from Hyham (Treasure County), Lame Deer (Big Horn County Montana) to the west including Billings. Higher totals are expected in the mountains.

Slippery roads and fresh snow will impact Monday morning, so leave additional time.

Snow will impact northeast Montana from around Miles City to the north late Monday through Tuesday. Things are drier for the rest of the week, with some signals of snow again late next weekend.

Highs will stay in the 20s to mid-30s all week and lows in the single digits and teens.