Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow, to bitter cold, to yet another warm up. Here is the timeline.

BILLINGS — WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY: A winter storm system from eastern Canada moves through south-central and southwest Montana today, bringing widespread snow and a bitter cold snap that will grip the region through Thursday.

Snow showers that started this morning in the higher terrain and western foothills will spread eastward through the evening. The foothills south of Billings, around Red Lodge, and along the southern Bighorns face a 50-70% chance of seeing 4+ inches of snow. The rest of the area can expect 1-5 inches, with the least amounts in southeast Montana.

TONIGHT: This evening brings the most dangerous conditions as winds ramp up to 45 mph in eastern Carbon (Red Lodge) county. Highways 212 and 310 will become hazardous with snow and blowing snow creating near-whiteout conditions. Across the broader area, winds of 20-35 mph will cause drifting and reduced visibility.

THURSDAY: A cold morning on Thursday with wind chills plunging from single digits above zero to a brutal 20-below zero. High temperatures will struggle to reach the teens and 20s, a shock to the system after recent mild weather. Snow will decrease from west to east through the morning. Anticipate a longer morning commute. Most highs will be int he teens to low 20s.

FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: Another weak weather disturbance moves through Friday into Saturday with little to no additional snow accumulation expected. High pressure begins building over the weekend. Despite chilly mornings, afternoon reading in the upper 20s to upper 30s will be close to late February averages.

SUNDAY: The weather pattern makes a turnaround as temperatures edge into the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions dominate as high pressure strengthens its grip over the region.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The warm up continues with temperatures reaching the pleasant 40s and 50s. A complete 180 from Thursday's bitter cold. However, another possible disturbance for Tuesday could create wind and scattered showers.