Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow through Friday, Spring weather on Saturday

BILLINGS — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect as an area of low pressure wrapped in Pacific moisture slides south of the area today through tomorrow bringing more snow to the region. 2-4" will be possible for most areas who do get the snow with up to 8" in the mountains. Plan on snow covered and slick roads along with reduced visibility during your commute home this afternoon and then again tomorrow morning heading back into work.

The bulk of the snow moves out by Friday afternoon although a few snow and even rain showers could pop up in the afternoon around Yellowstone County and areas west.

Dry conditions move in on Saturday as zonal flow helps warm temperatures up to around normal for this time of year. Winds will be whipping across the weekend with gusts between 30-40 mph in Billings and 50-60 mph along the western foothills.

A cold front will push through Saturday night bringing a chance for rain and snow along with cooler temperatures to the area Sunday and Monday. This could be followed by an even stronger system that could bring significant snow by mid-week. We'll continue to keep an eye on it.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Saturday, 30s/40s Sunday and Monday then 20s/30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s Friday night and Saturday night, 20s Sunday night and Monday night then teens Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com