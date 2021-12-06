Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow this afternoon into the evening

BILLINGS — It will stay quite cold the next couple of days as a shot of energy moves through. The cold air combined with ample moisture aloft will combine to bring snow this afternoon through the evening with 1”-2” (or slightly more) of accumulation possible in Billings and most of the surrounding area. Areas east of Yellowstone County only looking at trace amounts.

Watch out for slick roads over the next couple of days. Could even see some localized fog this morning. Leave a few extra minutes early in order to take your time and slow down.

Expecting mainly dry conditions the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s this week with a quick warm-up to the 40s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in teens and 20s. Be sure to take of the 4 Ps: pipes, pets, plants and people.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com