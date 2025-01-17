Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow then turning very cold

BILLINGS — A passing cold front will bring snow showers Friday and Saturday with a few lingering flurries on Sunday. Much of the area is expected to receive less than an inch of accumulation. Some projections: Billings- 1-2", Red Lodge- 4-6", Livingston- 1-2", Sheridan- 1-2", Columbus- 2", Lodge Grass- 2-3", Lame Deer 1-2". Area mountains could 4-8".

Very cold arctic air will begin to blanket the area Friday morning causing temperatures (20s and 30s in the morning) to plummet during the day. Daytime highs will be in the singe digits and teens on Saturday then below zero to low teens Sunday through Monday. Nighttime lows will dip below zero (double-digits below zero in some areas) across the weekend.

Winds chills will range from 20 to 40 below zero, especially Sunday into Monday morning in eastern Montana. This will be dangerous for kids walking to school or waiting for the bus. Parents should take the necessary precautions and may want to consider driving kids to school or let them wait for the bus while sitting in a warm vehicle. During this cold snap, be sure to bring pets and plants inside, cover outside pipes, and check on the elderly.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will gradually warm to above the freezing mark by the middle of the week with a chance of more snow.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com