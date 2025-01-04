Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow tapers this evening, returns overnight & Saturday

BILLINGS — Light, steady snow has been piling up in many parts of Montana and Wyoming much of Friday, and we're not quite done with this first wave of snow. The snow will taper off this evening, but the clouds won't go away, and the next round of snow will begin overnight, and last through early Saturday afternoon. Please drive carefully!

Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings will continue through Saturday for most of our area, with the Saturday snow also tapering off in the mid to late afternoon. Total storm totals for snow will be 4-8" in many of our lower elevation towns and cities, with well over a foot in our area mountains through Saturday.

Sunday looks like a quieter weather day, but it will still be cold with isolated snow showers. Monday will bring a better chance for snow showers, and they will linger into Tuesday before that trough of low pressure exits. A ridge of high pressure will develop west of us late next week, but that will allow stronger wind to blow as storms move over it.