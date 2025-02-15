Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow showers tonight, colder and snowier weather ahead

BILLINGS — Our first of two snow opportunities has already begun over Montana and Wyoming, and we can expect areas of light to moderate snow from this evening through early Saturday morning. Additional snow showers will be possible late Saturday. Amounts will be fairly light, with generally 1-3" in most areas and slightly more in the mountains.

After a brief break from the snowy weather, a much larger area of Pacific moisture will move over the northern Rockies. That will combine with another much colder airmass from Canada, and it will bring another round of locally heavy snow along with much colder than average temperatures from Sunday through the first half of next week.

We will receive more snow with this second wave of snow than the first. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming from Sunday through early Tuesday. The mountains will have a good chance for 12-18" of snow by late Tuesday, with 4-8" and possibly more snow possible at lower elevations.