Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow showers on Wednesday, better chance on Friday

BILLINGS — The area will be under the influence of an upper level trough bringing a chance of snow on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through the evening for areas south and east of Billings where 1-5" will be possible. The Pryors and Bighorns could pick up well over 6". Be on the lookout for blowing snow in these areas as winds will be gusting over 40 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Judith Gap through Wednesday evening with up to 3" of snow and winds gusting up to 50 mph possible.

High pressure will briefly bring dry conditions on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will begin to move through Thursday night, bringing a better chance of snow across the area, especially in our western and southern counties where at least 1" could fall through Friday evening.

Winds will ease up on Wednesday, but gusts between over 30 mph will still be possible outside of the advisory areas, especially across the western foothills. These could increase to 50 mph or more in and around Livingston on Thursday.

After seeing highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday, the cold front will cool temperatures down into the teens and 20s across the weekend. A warming trend kicks in on Monday as highs rebound into the 30s and 40s.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens on Wednesday night, teens and 20s on Thursday night, single digits and teens on Friday night, below zero and single digits on Saturday night, mainly teens on Sunday night then teens and 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. .

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com