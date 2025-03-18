Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow showers ending, but the wind will be returning

BILLINGS — Our latest weather-maker brought impressive late-season snow to many parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The snow will continue through the mid evening hours, but is on its way out. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue through midnight, and the mountains of southern Montana are under Avalanche Warnings, so please be careful.

We can expect a clearing sky overnight, and temperatures will be dropping, so we will have the potential for some icy roads along with areas of fog early Wednesday. More sun and seasonable temperatures are in our forecast for Wednesday, and the wind will start to strengthen west of Billings. The wind will get stronger Thursday and Friday as the jet stream pushes right over our region.

We will have a chance for light rain and mountain snow on Thursday as a small storm quickly moves over the northern Rockies, but we'll notice the strong wind even more. The wind will continue Friday and Saturday, and a second small storm will bring another chance for rain and mountain snow Saturday. Sunday through early next week a strong ridge of high pressure will bring a warming trend.