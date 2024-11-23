Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow showers and colder air arrive early Sunday

BILLINGS — A cold front will push over Montana and Wyoming the rest of Saturday and early Sunday afternoon, and that will deliver limited amounts of rain, more gusty wind, colder air, and many will get light snow. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from Sunday morning through afternoon. Amounts will be light, but roads will get slick.

As we progress through this last week of November, we will have a couple more small disturbances which will affect our weather. A small ridge of high pressure will move over our region on Monday, leading to fewer clouds, a cold morning and a chilly afternoon. A fast-moving wave will bring more clouds and a few snow showers next Tuesday.

We'll have another brief break with northwesterly flow setting up over the northern Rockies by midweek. Another wave of energy will arrive late Wednesday and early Thursday (Thanksgiving), and that will bring another chance of light snow. We'll have lingering clouds next Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will remain fairly chilly.