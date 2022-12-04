Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow returns Sunday

BILLINGS — Cold air coming down from the north will slam into moisture coming up from the southwest bringing snow showers back into the area on Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon with 1-3" of snowfall expected. Slightly higher amounts will be possible to the west of Yellowstone County and several inches could fall in the mountains. Roads will be slippery and snow covered during the Monday morning commute. Plan accordingly.

Snow clears out Monday afternoon but a few flurries could pop up again on Tuesday. High pressure brings dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Another system could bring more snow as we head into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s on Sunday, mainly 20s on Monday, 10s/20s on Tuesday then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight and Sunday night, single digits/teens on Monday night, single digits on Tuesday night then mainly teens for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com