Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow, rain and windy today

BILLINGS — Scattered rain and snow showers will linger through tomorrow before high pressure builds in for the weekend bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Roads remain slick and winds are still gusty so use caution while driving. Watch out for pedestrians, too.

Another disturbance will put rain chances back into the forecast as early as Sunday night though the middle of next week. Another quarter inch of moisture will be possible falling as rain in the lower elevations and as a wintry mix in the mountains and foothills.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today and tomorrow, 40s/50s on Saturday, 50s/60s on Sunday and Monday, mainly 50s on Tuesday then 50s/60s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight and Friday night, 20s/30s Saturday night and Sunday night then 30s/40s Sunday night then mainly 30s through mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com