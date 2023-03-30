Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow overnight while watching next week for more

BILLINGS — More snow is moving in Thursday night. After a break, expect more early next week.

New snowfall of about 1 to 4 inches is expected over much of the area Thursday night through Friday morning. Pockets of up to 6 inches are possible.

A big concern with this system is snow melting and refreezing causing slick roadways Thursday night through Friday morning. The cold and wet conditions will also be a danger to young livestock.

An upper ridge builds in Friday as snow tapers off from west to east. We'll see some clearing through the afternoon with readings hitting the upper 30s to mid-40s for highs.

Winds will increase down the east slopes of the Rockies around the Livingston/Nye area Friday evening through Saturday night. Winds will likely gust over 50 mph and some of that wind will push out in the plains toward Billings on Sunday.

Saturday will be the warmest day in the short-term, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. By Saturday afternoon and evening, another disturbance moves into the picture kicking up the winds in bringing more showers into the mix.

Rain and snow showers will move across the area from late Saturday into the early part of next week. High temperatures will be in the 40s but with wind on Sunday.

Details on the next chance for snow Monday through Tuesday are very unclear, but there are some signals this could have some significant snow. Check back for updates.