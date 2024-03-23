Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Overnight And Sunday; Winter Storm Warning

BILLINGS — Our next round of winter weather in early spring is on the doorstep of Montana and Wyoming at this time. We can expect snow to begin this evening, and most areas will receive snow, gusty wind and colder air overnight and Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through late Sunday night.

The Billings area itself is currently under a Winter Storm Warning, and over 4 inches of snow is possible through Sunday night, with slightly higher amounts in some places. Lower elevations will receive 2-6" with more in the mountains, and far northern and eastern Montana will get heavier snow with low visibility due to wind. Stay inside if you can!

We will have a mostly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday with lingering snow showers, but the bulk of the snow will fall through Sunday night. We'll have a warming trend next Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, additional rain and mountain snow Thursday, and more rain turning to snow Friday and Saturday.