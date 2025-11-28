Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow on Friday, then much colder air this weekend

BILLINGS — For most of our parts of Montana and Wyoming, Thanksgiving Day was a fairly quiet weather day. We had a lot of clouds, but not much to show for them, and the wind was light. This is the literal "calm before the storm", as a storm is approaching, and has already brought light snow to western Montana.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through late Friday night for most of Montana, although our viewing area is generally only under the Winter Weather Advisories. Lower elevations can expect 2-5 inches of snow, with locally heavier amounts possible, especially over the mountains.

A few light snow showers will be possible overnight, and some areas of light freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out, but that will be localized. For most of our region, the best window of opportunity for snow will be from late Friday morning through late Friday evening, tapering off before sunrise Saturday morning.

Once that storm passes by, delivering the first measurable snow of the season to most of us, we'll then have the coldest air of the season for most of us this weekend. Highs will struggle into the 20s, with lows mainly in the single digits and a little below zero. Stay safe and warm! More rain and snow arrives Tuesday.