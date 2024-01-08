Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow now, windy next, and really cold to follow

BILLINGS — While the Sunday snow winds down, another push of precipitation could come Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind on Tuesday and Wednesday will signal the coldest air so far this season arriving for the end of the week.

Light snow will taper off Sunday night with a chance of 2 inches of snow is near the mountains and foothills west and south of Billings. Expect poor visibility in places, and wet surfaces will freeze making roads slick.

Monday morning temperatures will be chilly with partial overnight clearing. Teens and single digits will warm to only the mid-20s to mid-30s in the afternoon.

Strong winds gusting over 50 mph will develop in the Livingston / Nye area Monday night through Wednesday morning. While not as strong gusts will spread eastward Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

From Monday night through Tuesday night, there is a chance of light snow in the lower elevations and perhaps 2 to 5 inches could accumulate in the mountains. High temperatures will warm to the 30s Tuesday, making for better snowmaking weather.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures begin to drop. Wednesday is a transition day to the much colder temperatures to follow.

By Friday much of the area could stay below zero all day. Periods of powdery fine snow are expected off and on each day through the weekend.