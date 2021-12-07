Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow moves out, Wind moves in

BILLINGS — Waking up to 2-3" of snow in Billings with 1-2” in surrounding areas. Flurries are still possible this morning, but the snow will move out as the morning progresses. Roads are very slick, so take it slow during your morning commute. Expecting some melting today and roads could refreeze tonight, so Wednesday morning’s commute could be dicey as well.

Drier conditions settle in for the rest of the week, but there is a slight chance of rain or a wintry mix Wednesday night.

Winds will become the story tonight through tomorrow with gusts up to 65 mph in Livingston and along the foothills, up to 50 mph in Harlowton and along US 191 and up to 35 mph in Billings, Miles City and surrounding areas.

Expect daytime highs to be mainly in the 30s this week with a quick warm-up to the 40s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in teens and 20s. Be sure to take care of the 4 Ps: pipes, pets, plants and people.

