Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Likely Today through Friday Morning

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Low pressure coming out of Utah and moving east through Wyoming over the next 36 hours will kick up snow showers through tomorrow morning especially across the north and east facing slopes along the mountains and foothills. Those areas are more likely to see higher accumulations. Here in Billings, up to 1.5" is possible. Be prepared for slick roads during commutes this afternoon and Friday morning in lower elevations with slushy to snow covered roads by tonight along the foothills.

Speaking of daytime temperatures, a quick tidbit- Billings didn't get out of the 30s over the last two days, the first time that has happened since February 19-20. We may not get out of the 30s for a third day in a row, too.

High pressure will sink in from the north as we get into Friday afternoon bringing a return to drier conditions and warmer temperatures across the weekend.

We're keeping an eye on our next system projected to drop in from Canada as early as Sunday afternoon that could bring rain and snow to the area and a brief cool down on Monday and Tuesday. This system looks to bring a decent amount of precipitation to the area whether it be rain or snow. Drier and warmer conditions aim to make a return on Wednesday.

Today's highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40, mid 40s on Friday, near 60 on Saturday, and mid 60s on Sunday.

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com