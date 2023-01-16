Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow/freezing rain possible Monday morning

BILLINGS — Moisture streaming up from the southwest will tag-team with a trough bringing a chance of light snow in areas west of a line from Lewistown to Billings and south of a line from Billings to Miles City to Baker tonight through Monday afternoon. Most will receive less than an inch, but some spots closer to the MT/WY line could pick up an inch or two. The Beartooth/Absaroka/Bighorns could pick up over 2"+.

While snow is more likely to be the type of precipitation that could fall, Miles City to Baker and areas north could receive some light freezing rain in the early hours of Monday morning. Other areas east and southeast of Billings could see patchy dense fog overnight into Monday morning. This could make the morning commute a bit tricky. Watch out for slick roads and reduced visibility.

High pressure will deliver dry conditions Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon before another shot of energy brings more chances of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night. Only light accumulation expected.

Dry conditions make a return Friday into Saturday afternoon ahead of our next system that will bring a chance of snow by Sunday especially in the mountains, but it's still a little too early to say what type of impact this will have... if any. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s this week with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s.

-Miller