Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow forecast is higher west and south of Billings

BILLINGS — Cold air and snow will move into the area Wednesday night through at least Thursday night. There is potential for areas of heavier snow, especially in the Beartooth, Red Lodge and Sheridan foothills.

In the short term, temperatures will be mild, reaching mainly the 50s and a few low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid-20s to upper 30s.

Winds will be brisk in the mountain foothill areas including near Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton. Gusts are expected at 40 up to 50 mph through Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, clouds will increase with the chance of a rain-snow mix Wednesday night. Snow will be heavier closer to the mountain foothills around Red Lodge in Sheridan, Wyoming on Thanksgiving.

Billings could pick up around 4 inches of snow on Thursday, with perhaps a foot of new snow in the mountain foothills. The heaviest snow will be to the west and south of Billings, with only light or no snow expected in the eastern plains of the state.

Temperatures will stay below seasonal averages through the weekend, with lows in the teens and the highs mainly in the 30s. The average this time in November is mid 40s for highs and mid 20s for lows.