Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow for some, cooler for everyone Thursday

BILLINGS — Current Snow Forecast (Thursday to Friday Morning)

Timing: Early Thursday morning into early Friday morning.

Snow Amounts:

Beartooth Foothills (including Red Lodge): 8 to 14 inches. Mountains above Red Lodge: 12 to 16 inches. Beartooth-Absaroka Range (Cooke City): 4 to 6 inches. Bighorn Foothills (Sheridan area): 6 to 8 inches; near Buffalo: 8 to 12 inches. Burgess Junction (Highway 14): 6 to 8 inches.

Intensity: Snow rates up to 1 inch per hour possible.

Blowing Snow: Areas of blowing snow expected, especially in the mountains and foothills. Wind gusts of 20-35 mph expected, particularly around Livingston to Big Timber, which could reduce visibility significantly. Travel Impact: Morning and evening commutes on Thursday are likely to be affected due to expected winter weather. Saturday through Wednesday Outlook:

Winds:

Expect wind gusts in the 40s and possible 50s mph in gap areas each day from Saturday through Monday. Temperatures: Temperatures will run about 10°-20°F above average Saturday through Monday.

High temperatures will reach mainly the 50s and 60s F.

A possible 70° reading somewhere Monday is possible east of Billings.

