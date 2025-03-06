Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow for some, cooler for everyone Thursday

BILLINGS — Current Snow Forecast (Thursday to Friday Morning)
- Timing: Early Thursday morning into early Friday morning.
- Snow Amounts:
- Beartooth Foothills (including Red Lodge): 8 to 14 inches.
- Mountains above Red Lodge: 12 to 16 inches.
- Beartooth-Absaroka Range (Cooke City): 4 to 6 inches.
- Bighorn Foothills (Sheridan area): 6 to 8 inches; near Buffalo: 8 to 12 inches.
- Burgess Junction (Highway 14): 6 to 8 inches.
- Intensity: Snow rates up to 1 inch per hour possible.
- Blowing Snow: Areas of blowing snow expected, especially in the mountains and foothills. Wind gusts of 20-35 mph expected, particularly around Livingston to Big Timber, which could reduce visibility significantly.
Travel Impact:
- Morning and evening commutes on Thursday are likely to be affected due to expected winter weather.
Saturday through Wednesday Outlook:
Winds:
- Expect wind gusts in the 40s and possible 50s mph in gap areas each day from Saturday through Monday.
Temperatures:
- Temperatures will run about 10°-20°F above average Saturday through Monday.
- High temperatures will reach mainly the 50s and 60s F.
- A possible 70° reading somewhere Monday is possible east of Billings.