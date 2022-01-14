Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow exits, Skies clearing in the afternoon

BILLINGS — A Canadian cold front is giving us a chance of snow early this morning that will move to eastern-southeastern Montana then out of the area by late afternoon. Light to no accumulation expected for most. Could get a couple of inches in Red Lodge and up to 6” along the northern slopes of the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains. Sheridan could receive 1-2” combined with northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph. Watch out for blowing snow that could reduce visibility in the area during this morning’s commute. High pressure brings dry conditions across the weekend and into early next week.

The front will make it chilly today with highs mostly in the 30s. Weekend highs will warm slightly into the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s across the weekend and into next week.

Daytime highs on Monday will reach the 40s and 50s before another could front causes temperatures to tumble into the 20s during the afternoon on Tuesday. Expecting snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Too early to know if there will be any accumulation.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com