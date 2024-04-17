Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow exits, Cold remains

BILLINGS — We're behind a cold front so chilly daytime temperatures will be the norm for the next couple of days with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place as snow continues to fall this morning with some of it heavy at times across the mountains and the foothills. (See attached graphics)

There is some uncertainty as to how fast the snow will move out. Some models show the snow exiting rather quickly while others have the snow lingering during the day especially in the mountains and foothills.

Expecting gusty winds between 20-40 mph through the day, especially in eastern Montana.

High pressure takes over as we move into Thursday bringing mainly dry conditions as temperatures warm up across the weekend reaching the 60s by Sunday. A quick shot of energy out of Canada could bring rain by the end of the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

