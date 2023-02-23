Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends but the cold is just getting started.

BILLINGS — Snow turns to flurries Wednesday night with light accumulations at best. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through Friday morning.

Morning temperatures will be mainly -10s with a few -20s early Thursday. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero for most places Wind chill values will drop into the -20s/-30s.

Wind chill values near minus 25 degrees mean that frostbite is possible within 15 minutes. Frostbite is the freezing of skin and the body tissue just beneath it. It first affects exposed body tissue where blood circulation may be limited such as your fingers, toes, nose and ears.

Friday morning starts in the -10s /-20s and could threaten some record cold readings for February 24th. Friday afternoon shows the first inklings of a warm up with afternoon highs ranging from single digits to low 20s.

Near average high temperatures can be expected for the weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s. A few stray showers can be expected Sunday.